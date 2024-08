Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 156 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 156 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 126 medical, 19 road traffic accidents, five fight and bullet injuries and six emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 155 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2264 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1121 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 64 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 64 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.