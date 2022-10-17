Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat rescue 141 patients in 137 emergencies in week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 141 patients while tackling a total of 137 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 137 medical, 16 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, four bullet injury or fight and two recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 141 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2613 calls were received by the emergency service, but 2149 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 84 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 118 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 30 patients were shifted from Tehsil to another Tehsil while in 44 emergencies patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.