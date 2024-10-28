Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Responds 147 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat provided medical assistance to 149 people and shifted them to hospitals while tackling different kinds of emergencies over the last week.

Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to 147 different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 119 medical, 15 road traffic accidents and 12 bullet injuries.

During these emergencies a total of 149 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2872 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1736 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 53 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 54 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

