Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Responds To 129 Emergencies In One Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat responds to 129 emergencies in one week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 provided services to 129 emergencies during the last week, spokesman said.

During this period, he said the control room of the emergency service received a total of 2494 calls, but out of them, 351 were emergency calls and the remaining were either irrelevant or drop calls.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 12 road traffic accidents, 129 medical, four firing and six were related to fire eruption.

He said during these emergencies the Rescue 1122 promptly responded and provided instant services to the people under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim.

He said that the rescue service also handled referral cases in which 18 patients were shifted from one hospital to another within the district.

