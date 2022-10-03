UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Responds To 156 Emergencies With Rescuing 156 Patients In Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat responds to 156 emergencies with rescuing 156 patients in week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 shifted about 142 patients while tackling a total of 156 emergencies during last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, the spokesman told on Monday.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 138 medical, 11 road accidents, one fire eruption and six bullet injury or fight.

During these emergencies, a total of 142 injured were shifted to hospitals besides proving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

He said that a total of 2741 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which 2298 calls were avoided for irrelevant or fake, he added.

During the last week, the Rescue 1122 teams also handled 42 referral cases in which 14 were within the district, shifting patients from one thesil to another tehsil while 45 patients were shifted out of the district while responding to a total of 28 emergency incidents during this period, he added.

He said that the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipments and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

