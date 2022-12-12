Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 108 emergencies in a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 105 patients while tackling a total of 108 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 84 medical, 15 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption, seven fighting or bullet injuries and one emergency was recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 105 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 1267 calls were received by the emergency service, but 869 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 69 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 67 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 20 patients were shifted from thesil to another tehsil while in 47 emergencies patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.