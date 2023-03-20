UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 109 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 109 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 109 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 87 medical, 13 road traffic accidents, two fire eruptions, five fighting or bullet injuries and two emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 114 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 826 calls were received by the emergency service, but 408 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 17 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 15 patients were benefited or rescued by shifting them from tehsil to another tehsil of the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

