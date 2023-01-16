Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 118 emergencies last week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 117 patients while tackling a total of 118 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 97 medical, 13 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, four fighting or bullet injuries and one emergency was recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 117 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 1718 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1239 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 25 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 23 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 23 patients were shifted from the to another tehsil.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.