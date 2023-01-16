UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 118 Emergencies Last Week

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 118 emergencies last week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 117 patients while tackling a total of 118 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 97 medical, 13 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, four fighting or bullet injuries and one emergency was recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 117 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 1718 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1239 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 25 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 23 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 23 patients were shifted from the to another tehsil.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

8 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

16 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

45 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

1 hour ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.