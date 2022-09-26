Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 149 emergencies, rescuing 150 patients

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted about 150 patients while tackling a total of 149 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 121 medical, 20 road accidents, three bullet injury or fight and five recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 150 injured were shifted to hospitals besides giving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

He said a total of 2,896 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which 2,435 were irrelevant or fake, he added.

During the last week, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 47 referral cases, out of which 15 were within the district and patients were shifted from tehsil to another tehsil while 32 out of district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said 48 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar visited the Rescue 1122 head office where he was taken around all sections including control room and briefed about its equipment and operational activities by Engr Fasihullah.

He also met with rescue teams and appreciated their performance, saying they had been delivering valuable services towards saving lives of people by giving prompt response during emergency situations.