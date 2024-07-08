Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 156 Emergencies Last Week

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 156 emergencies last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 156 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 133 medical, 10 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, eight fighting or bullet injuries, and two emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 151 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 2263 calls were received by the emergency service, but 114 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 55 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 26 patients were benefited or rescued by shifting them from one hospital to another hospital in the district.

The district emergency service also handled 29 incidents in which 29 patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 days ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 days ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan