Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 156 emergencies last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 156 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 133 medical, 10 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, eight fighting or bullet injuries, and two emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 151 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 2263 calls were received by the emergency service, but 114 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 55 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 26 patients were benefited or rescued by shifting them from one hospital to another hospital in the district.

The district emergency service also handled 29 incidents in which 29 patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.