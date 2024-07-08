Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 156 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 156 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, says its spokesman.
Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 133 medical, 10 road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, eight fighting or bullet injuries, and two emergencies were recovery-related.
During these emergencies, a total of 151 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.
He said a total of 2263 calls were received by the emergency service, but 114 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.
During the 55 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 26 patients were benefited or rescued by shifting them from one hospital to another hospital in the district.
The district emergency service also handled 29 incidents in which 29 patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt accords top priority to resolving masses’ problems: Minister35 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 333,000 cusecs water35 minutes ago
-
Under-trial prisoners now receive daily lunch boxes : IG Prisons2 hours ago
-
PM felicitates nation, Ummah on new Islamic year; prays for an end to oppression in IIOJK, Palestine11 hours ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for students12 hours ago
-
Food minister inspects flour prices across Lahore14 hours ago
-
Foolproof security for Muharram ensured in Sindh: Mayor14 hours ago
-
New rates for daily-use commodities fixed14 hours ago
-
CM grieved at deaths in roof collapse14 hours ago
-
3 'robbers' held after encounter with villagers14 hours ago
-
Joint flag march held in Qamber Shahdadkot district14 hours ago
-
22 peons working under single Assistant Director in Balochistan14 hours ago