Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 169 Emergencies In A Week

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 shifted and provided first aid to about 170 patients while tackling a total of 169 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr. Fasihullah Khan, said its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 136 medical, 20 road traffic accidents, three fire eruption, six bullet injury or fight and four recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 170 injured were provided with first aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2,723 calls were received by the emergency service, but 2,215 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 74 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 71 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 31 patients were shifted from one tehsil to another tehsil while 40 patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

