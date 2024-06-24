Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 200 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 200 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 156 medical, 27 road traffic accidents, seven fire eruptions, six fighting or bullet injuries and four emergencies were recovery-related.
During these emergencies, a total of 213 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.
The rescue 1122 spokesman said a total of 2978 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1479 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.
During the 83 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 88 patients were benefited.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
