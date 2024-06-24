Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 200 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 200 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 156 medical, 27 road traffic accidents, seven fire eruptions, six fighting or bullet injuries and four emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 213 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

The rescue 1122 spokesman said a total of 2978 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1479 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 83 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 88 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

22 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

3 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan