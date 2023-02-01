UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 459 Emergencies In Jan

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 459 emergencies in Jan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 received a total of 6,408 calls and responded to 459 emergencies over the last month, said its spokesman.

Giving details, he said that out of the total emergency calls, 4,703 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the one month period, he said, the rescue service shifted about 637 patients to various hospitals while tackling a total of 459 emergencies including 369 medical, 49 road accidents, 12 fire incidents, 20 bullet injury or fight, one drowning and 20 recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 637 injured were shifted to hospitals besides giving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

In last month, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 118 referral cases during various emergencies, out of which 96 were within the district while 22 were shifted to other districts.

