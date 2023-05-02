UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 587 Emergencies In Last Month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat successfully tackled 587 emergencies and provided prompt services to patients over the last month, the spokesman said.

Giving details, he said the rescue service received a total of 5383 emergency calls, of which 2921 were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

In April, he said, the rescue service shifted about 617 patients to various hospitals while tackling a total of 587 emergencies including 416 medical, 108 road accidents, 20 fire eruption, 24 bullet injury or fight and 19 recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 617 injured were shifted to hospitals besides giving prompt first aid and other medical facilities.

During this period, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 172 referral cases during various emergencies and provided services to a total of 194 patients including 132 who were shifted from tehsil to another tehsil of the district.

