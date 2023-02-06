UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles 91 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 91 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat shifted and provided first medical aid to about 85 patients while tackling a total of 91 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 74 medical, seven road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, six fighting or bullet injuries, and one emergency was recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 85 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 487 calls were received by the emergency service, but 202 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 20 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 18 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 20 patients were shifted from thesil to another tehsil of the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

16 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

24 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

1 hour ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

1 hour ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.