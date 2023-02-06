Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 91 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat shifted and provided first medical aid to about 85 patients while tackling a total of 91 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 74 medical, seven road traffic accidents, three fire eruptions, six fighting or bullet injuries, and one emergency was recovery-related.

During these emergencies, a total of 85 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 487 calls were received by the emergency service, but 202 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 20 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 18 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 20 patients were shifted from thesil to another tehsil of the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.