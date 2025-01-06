Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles Over 150 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat provided medical assistance to 156 people and shifted them to hospitals while tackling different kinds of emergencies over the last week.
Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to a total of 157 different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 134 medical, 18 road traffic accidents and five bullet injuries.
During this period, the Rescue 112 control room received a total of 2185 emergency calls, but 1055 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.
During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 52 patients were benefited.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
