Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Tackles Over 160 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat provided medical assistance to 158 people while tackling different kinds of emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.
Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to 161 different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 118 medical, 26 road traffic accidents, nine bullet injuries, two fire eruptions, and six emergencies were recovery-related.
During these emergencies, a total of 158 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.
He said a total of 2304 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1136 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.
During the 71 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 76 patients were benefited.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
