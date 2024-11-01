Rescue 1122 Lakki Tackles 683 Emergencies In Oct.
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat on Friday issued a performance report featuring a total of 683 emergencies it tackled during the last month.
The Rescue 1122 media coordinator while sharing details of the October’s report said the service rescued about 684 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.
He added the total emergencies included 563 medical, 68 road traffic accidents, five fire eruptions, 30 bullet injuries, and 17 recovery-related emergencies.
He said a total of 12493 calls were received by the emergency service, but 7276 of them were fake ones.
During this period, the rescue 1122 handled 335 referral-related emergencies, benefiting 345 patients.
