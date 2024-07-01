Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 689 emergencies in June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat on Monday issued a performance report of June, featuring a total of 689 emergencies tackled during the last month.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman while sharing details of the report said the service provided first medical aid to about 649 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

He added the emergencies included 542 medical, 81 road traffic accidents, 26 fire eruption, 24 bullet injury or fight, one building collapse and 13 were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 12300 calls were received by the emergency service, but 6462 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled 295 referral-related emergencies, benefiting 308 patients.