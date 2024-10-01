Rescue 1122 Lakki Tackles 750 Emergencies In September
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat on Tuesday issued a performance report featuring a total of 750 emergencies tackled during the last month.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman while sharing details of the September's report said the service rescued about 748 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.
He added the emergencies included 636 medical, 67 road traffic accidents, five fire eruption, 31 bullet injury, and 11 were recovery-related emergencies.
He said a total of 10071 calls were received by the emergency service, but 4910 of them were fake ones.
During this period, the rescue 1122 handled 318 referral-related emergencies, benefiting 340 patients.
APP/slm
