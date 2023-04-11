Close
Rescue 1122 Lauded For Prompt, Quality Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Tuesday called on Director of Hospital Farrukh Jamil at his office and discussed matters pertaining to the provision of out district referral service to citizens.

During the meeting, Awais Babar discussed the overall performance of the district emergency service - Rescue 1122 - and the problems it was facing especially during tackling referral cases.

He said that Rescue 1122 was efficiently serving the citizens with prompt services during emergencies and striving to further improve in provision of free services of shifting deserving patients from the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera to other major cities such as Peshawar, Multan, and Islamabad.

On the occasion, director Farrukh Jamil appreciated the services of Rescue 1122, saying it was playing a key role in saving human lives through the provision of prompt services.

He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the District Emergency Officer and his team, adding it had always acted promptly while providing quality services to citizens during emergencies.

