Rescue-1122 Launch Road Safety Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Rescue-1122 launch road safety campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 launched Road safety campaign in the district in connection with Global Road Safety Week on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer Ihtesham Wahle said here that the objective of observing road safety week was to minimize road accidents by creating awareness about traffic laws. A walk and seminar about traffic rules was held at GTS which was led by Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabir, Repair and Monitoring Officer Faisal Munir, while the staff participated.

After the walk, people were provided guidance about road safety and pamphlets were also distributed among road users.

District Officer Emergency asked the parents not to hand over vehicles to children and wear helmet while driving motorbike and use side mirrors.

He also advised the drivers to follow traffic rules, over take vehicles carefully, drive at low speed and abide by the traffic signals.

"About 70 percent accident were linked to motorcycles. All bikes should drive carefully for their own safety".

He said that Rescue-1122 provided help in 10,793 road accidents and rescued 11,890 victims, besides provision of first aid to 6132 injured persons during the current year.

Rescue teams shifted to hospital as many as 5758 injured persons in different road accidents of which 147 failed to survive.

