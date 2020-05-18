Rescue 1122 launches disinfectant spray in bus stands

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad, a disinfectant drive has been launched in bus stands to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said an official news release issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad, a disinfectant drive has been launched in bus stands to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said an official news release issued here Monday.

The drive has been launched in wake of the directives of the provincial government regarding opening of public transport and disinfectant spray is being carried out in all bus stands of the district Mardan.

A team of Rescue 1122 Mardan headed by District Emergency Officer, Kamal Shah is spearheading anti-corona campaign and disinfectant spray is being carried out in different bus stands to provide clean environment to passengers.

Such disinfectant spray is being carried out in bus terminal, Malakand Chowk, By-Pass Chowk, Charsadda Road Chowk, Daewoo and College Chowk bus stands of Mardan.

Similar, disinfectant spray is also being carried out in the bus stands of Tehsil Rustam, Tehkhtbai and Shergarh.

Rescue 1122 is taking all possible preventive and awareness measures and also seeking the cooperation of people in this regard.