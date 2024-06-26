Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Launches First Mine Rescue Vehicle Of KP In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM

In a significant development for emergency response in Abbottabad, the District Emergency Office has launched its inaugural Mine Rescue Vehicle here Wednesday

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Hafizur Rehman recently convened with the trained staff at the District Emergency Office. The team, having completed rigorous Mine Rescue Training, provided a comprehensive briefing to Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak on operational protocols and strategies.

Expressing his commendation, District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak lauded the dedication and proficiency demonstrated by the trained staff. "This marks a significant milestone in our ability to respond effectively to emergencies," stated Khattak.

The deployment of the Mine Rescue Vehicle is expected to bolster emergency response across Abbottabad and surrounding areas, including Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Boi Qalandar Abad, and various mining zones.

"We are committed to ensure swift and coordinated responses to all emergency situations," affirmed Arif Khattak.

