Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a significant development for emergency response in Abbottabad, the District Emergency Office has launched its inaugural Mine Rescue Vehicle here Wednesday. This initiative marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the region's emergency preparedness and swift response capabilities.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Hafizur Rehman recently convened with the trained staff at the District Emergency Office. The team, having completed rigorous Mine Rescue Training, provided a comprehensive briefing to Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak on operational protocols and strategies.

Expressing his commendation, District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak lauded the dedication and proficiency demonstrated by the trained staff. "This marks a significant milestone in our ability to respond effectively to emergencies," stated Khattak.

The deployment of the Mine Rescue Vehicle is expected to bolster emergency response across Abbottabad and surrounding areas, including Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Boi Qalandar Abad, and various mining zones.

"We are committed to ensure swift and coordinated responses to all emergency situations," affirmed Arif Khattak.