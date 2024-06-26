Rescue 1122 Launches First Mine Rescue Vehicle Of KP In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM
In a significant development for emergency response in Abbottabad, the District Emergency Office has launched its inaugural Mine Rescue Vehicle here Wednesday
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a significant development for emergency response in Abbottabad, the District Emergency Office has launched its inaugural Mine Rescue Vehicle here Wednesday. This initiative marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the region's emergency preparedness and swift response capabilities.
District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak and Emergency Officer Hafizur Rehman recently convened with the trained staff at the District Emergency Office. The team, having completed rigorous Mine Rescue Training, provided a comprehensive briefing to Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak on operational protocols and strategies.
Expressing his commendation, District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak lauded the dedication and proficiency demonstrated by the trained staff. "This marks a significant milestone in our ability to respond effectively to emergencies," stated Khattak.
The deployment of the Mine Rescue Vehicle is expected to bolster emergency response across Abbottabad and surrounding areas, including Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Boi Qalandar Abad, and various mining zones.
"We are committed to ensure swift and coordinated responses to all emergency situations," affirmed Arif Khattak.
Recent Stories
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles23 seconds ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts24 seconds ago
-
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings26 seconds ago
-
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK27 seconds ago
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment24 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits Tarbela dam site24 minutes ago
-
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’11 minutes ago
-
Cash, jewellery looted at gun point34 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties over non-payments of commercialisation fee34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia celebrates international year of Camelids 202434 minutes ago
-
PU holds seminar on intellectual property rights35 minutes ago
-
100pc water dues recovered in Chak Jhumra35 minutes ago