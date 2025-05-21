Rescue 1122 launches heatwave awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 on Wednesday launched a district-wide awareness campaign to protect citizens from the dangers of the ongoing heatwave.

The campaign was being carried out under the directives of Director General Rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Fahad and Director of Operations Dr. Mir Alam, with District Emergency Officer Adil Shah leading the initiative.

As part of the campaign, residents were being educated on essential safety precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. These include staying hydrated, avoiding unnecessary exposure to the sun, and taking special care of the elderly and children.

Rescue personnel were distributing pamphlets in markets and using social media to spread awareness.

According to Rescue 1122 Charsadda, timely preventive measures could save lives. Citizens were urged to take personal precautions and help raise awareness in their communities.