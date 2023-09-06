Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Launches Motorcycle Ambulance Service In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Director-General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmed has announced the launch of the motorcycle ambulance service in Peshawar.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he emphasized that this service would ensure prompt assistance during traffic jams and road closures. These motorcycle ambulances will serve as first responders when emergency calls are received, he said.

He said that these motorcycle ambulances were equipped with essential medical equipment such as BP monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters and nebulizers.

Basic medical supplies will also be readily available on the motorcycles and the Rescue 1122 emergency medical technicians will be on board, he added.

He highlighted that medical assistance would be provided on-site to patients or injured individuals and if necessary, they would be transported to the hospital. He expressed the confidence that following the success, this motorcycle ambulance service project would be expanded to the whole province.

