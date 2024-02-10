Rescue 1122 Launches Motorcycle Ambulance Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 has rolled out a regular motorcycle ambulance service in Abbottabad. Secretary Anayatullah Waseem inaugurated the motorcycle emergency response service.
Following the directives of Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmed, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak facilitated the provision of motorcycle ambulances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.
The motorcycle ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, adhering to international standards.
These include essential items such as first aid kits, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, cervical collars, nebulizers, glucometers, and portable oxygen cylinders, among others.
DEO Arif Khattak outlined the initial phase of the project, highlighting the provision of two motorcycle ambulances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.
Moreover, he emphasized plans for the expansion of this service in the near future, underscoring Rescue 1122's commitment to delivering prompt, immediate, and internationally standardized emergency facilities to the residents of Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indonesian Embassy facilitates nationals at early voting event12 minutes ago
-
Additional SHO martyred, five terrorists killed in gunfire in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amjad Islam Amjad observed42 minutes ago
-
PPP to form Government in centre: Shazia Marri52 minutes ago
-
CPO orders crackdown on jubilant firing2 hours ago
-
Four suspects involved in aerial firing held2 hours ago
-
Experts say independent candidates may face legal, constitutional challenges despite win2 hours ago
-
PML-N’s Sardar Pervaiz Gorchani wins PP-294 election2 hours ago
-
Literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad remembered on his first death anniversary2 hours ago
-
PML-N’s Abdul Aziz Khan wins PP-295 election2 hours ago
-
Fatima Surayya Bajia remembered2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Sardar Awais Dareshik wins PP-296 election2 hours ago