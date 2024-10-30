Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Launches Operation To Extinguish Fire In Koh E Sulaiman

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Rescue 1122 launches operation to extinguish fire in Koh e Sulaiman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A fire broke out in pine forests on Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range early on Wednesday in Darrazinda sub-division, prompting the district emergency-Rescue 1122 to respond and extinguish the inferno.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman following reports of a fire in the pine forests of the Kundai Qaisah Ghar mountain range of Koh e Sulaiman under the supervision of Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat, a 16-member team of firefighters was dispatched, including firefighters from all rescue stations across the district.

He said that rescue 1122's efforts were ongoing, and attempts were being made to control the fire.

He said the team consists of firefighters from all rescue stations across the district and has been equipped with essential firefighting gear, including fire extinguishers and personal protective equipment.

He added that Rescue 1122's team had also successfully extinguished a fire in the same area in 2022, providing services in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining areas of Balochistan.

In this emergency, techniques such as smothering and starvation were employed to extinguish the fire, which were effective in high mountainous areas where fire trucks could not reach.

He added that in such emergencies firefighters needed to trek several miles on foot to reach the site and control the fire.

