UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rescue 1122 launches tree plantation campaign

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 launched a tree planting campaign here on Tuesday.

The plants distribution ceremony was also held at Central Rescue 1122 Station Kutchery Road.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal distributed plants among the community and rescuers.

Later, saplings were also planted in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park in which rescuers and people participated besides planting trees.

Related Topics

Road Gujranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

3 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

12 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

36 minutes ago

29 countries to showcase their heritage at 18th Sh ..

36 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.