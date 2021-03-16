Rescue 1122 launches tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 launched a tree planting campaign here on Tuesday.

The plants distribution ceremony was also held at Central Rescue 1122 Station Kutchery Road.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal distributed plants among the community and rescuers.

Later, saplings were also planted in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park in which rescuers and people participated besides planting trees.