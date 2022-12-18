Rescue 1122 likely to be functional in Tulamba during December

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 service is likely to commence in the next few days at Tulamba city as the district administration has completed the necessary infrastructure for launching the rescue services in the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi, the Rescue 1122 project was completed within a stipulated time period. He stated that the Rescue 1122 scheme would surely facilitate the people of Tulamba and its suburban areas.

He hinted that Rescue 1122 would be operational within the ongoing month of December.