UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Line Restored After Fault Disrupted Communications For Sometime

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 08:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 emergency contact number 1122 which had suffered a communication breakdown across the province due to some technical fault has been restored sometime after the fault had developed on Monday.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Multan, had stated earlier that a technical fault had left the communication system dysfunctional and gave some alternate numbers for the convenience of the people. However, after some time, the spokesman said in a statement that the system has been restored.

"Issue rectified, all emergency lines are operational now and system working normally," says the district emergency officer in a statement.

