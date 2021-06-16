Rescue 1122 locates missing mentally stressed Pashto poet, shifts to welfare center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 authorities on Wednesday located prominent Pashto poet and writer, Imran Dewana, who was missing from home for the last couple of days.

The Rescue authorities on receiving reports about missing of Imran Dewana from Shahi Mohalla Zangal, launched a search operation and succeeded to locate him.

Rescue 1122 officials informed that the Imran's hands and foots had bruises.

They informed that after necessary treatment and counselling, Imran Dewana was shifted to Ikhlas Welfare Center for treatment.