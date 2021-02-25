Rescue 1122 Lower Dir holds first aid demo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 service in Dir Lower provided first aid training to police personnel while holding a practical demonstration on Thursday.

The first aid training demonstration was held in the Police line under the supervision of district incharge Izhar Alam in light of directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed.

During the training session, the participants were enlightened about services of the Rescue 1122 regarding first aid and rescue workers presented practical demonstration while tackling an emergency situation.

The district Incharge Izhar Alam said that every person of the society should get first aid training so that human lives could be saved by providing timely first aid to the affected persons in case of emergency.