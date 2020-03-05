UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RESCUE-1122, LRH Start Joint Exercises To Deal With Emergencies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

RESCUE-1122, LRH start joint exercises to deal with emergencies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service RESCUE-1122 and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) have started joint exercises here at LRH to deal with emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service RESCUE-1122 and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) have started joint exercises here at LRH to deal with emergencies.

The spokesman of RESCU-1122 said here Thursday that the training was being imparted LRH staff and officers and Medical Technicians of RESCUE-1122 about how to control bleeding of an injured person in case of any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion DG RESCUE-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed, RESCUE-1122 officials were providing timely and best first aid to injured persons of various incidents and accidents, adding the training would further improve the efficiency of RESCUE staff during emergencies.

The DG said that RESCUE staff provided relief assistance to 250,000 patients and injured while responding to various emergencies and shifted to hospitals in a very short time.

He said purpose of the training was to improve working relations between RESCUE-1122 and LRH to protect precious lives during emergencies, adding that training would bear far reaching effects on performance of RESCUE.

At the end of the ceremony the officials of RESCUE-1122 first aid boxes. The event was attended by director administration LRH Dr Haris Habib, Director Opreations Dr Mohammad Ayaz, Director Planning Hassan Dad, Director Emergency Officer Engr Malik Sher Dir Khan, Deputy Director Operation Director Shoaib, LRH Emergency Director Dr Hamid Shahzad and other officers and teaching of LRH.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Dir Event Best

Recent Stories

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

5 minutes ago

Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes ..

8 minutes ago

World Logistics Passport and ADGM’s green financ ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Education issues circular on Spring Br ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviatio ..

30 minutes ago

Egypt confirms 3rd coronavirus case

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.