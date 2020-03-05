RESCUE-1122, LRH start joint exercises to deal with emergencies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service RESCUE-1122 and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) have started joint exercises here at LRH to deal with emergencies

The spokesman of RESCU-1122 said here Thursday that the training was being imparted LRH staff and officers and Medical Technicians of RESCUE-1122 about how to control bleeding of an injured person in case of any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion DG RESCUE-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed, RESCUE-1122 officials were providing timely and best first aid to injured persons of various incidents and accidents, adding the training would further improve the efficiency of RESCUE staff during emergencies.

The DG said that RESCUE staff provided relief assistance to 250,000 patients and injured while responding to various emergencies and shifted to hospitals in a very short time.

He said purpose of the training was to improve working relations between RESCUE-1122 and LRH to protect precious lives during emergencies, adding that training would bear far reaching effects on performance of RESCUE.

At the end of the ceremony the officials of RESCUE-1122 first aid boxes. The event was attended by director administration LRH Dr Haris Habib, Director Opreations Dr Mohammad Ayaz, Director Planning Hassan Dad, Director Emergency Officer Engr Malik Sher Dir Khan, Deputy Director Operation Director Shoaib, LRH Emergency Director Dr Hamid Shahzad and other officers and teaching of LRH.