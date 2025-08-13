Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Makes Arrangements For Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 makes arrangements for Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As Independence Day and Hafta-e-Marka-e-Haq celebrations are in full swing in the district, Rescue 1122 service is actively engaged in providing emergency services to citizens on such auspicious occasions.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, ambulances, fire vehicles, and trained personnel are on high alert at various key locations to provide immediate response in case of any emergency.

Similarly, its offices have been illuminated as part of national celebrations and special teams would be deployed along the routes of Independence rallies.

They said it was their top priority to provide best emergency services to citizens and facilitate them.

For this purpose, not only is advanced technology being utilized, but dedicated personnel driven by a spirit of public service are also fully prepared.

Rescue 1122 has also issued a special public message, urging citizens to maintain discipline, report and immediately contact the emergency helpline 1122 in case of any incident.

Rescue officials also appealed to the public to cooperate with emergency teams to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations remain peaceful, truly reflecting national unity and patriotism.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

24 seconds ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

28 minutes ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

32 minutes ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

2 hours ago
vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

2 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

3 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan