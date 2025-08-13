Rescue 1122 Makes Arrangements For Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As Independence Day and Hafta-e-Marka-e-Haq celebrations are in full swing in the district, Rescue 1122 service is actively engaged in providing emergency services to citizens on such auspicious occasions.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, ambulances, fire vehicles, and trained personnel are on high alert at various key locations to provide immediate response in case of any emergency.
Similarly, its offices have been illuminated as part of national celebrations and special teams would be deployed along the routes of Independence rallies.
They said it was their top priority to provide best emergency services to citizens and facilitate them.
For this purpose, not only is advanced technology being utilized, but dedicated personnel driven by a spirit of public service are also fully prepared.
Rescue 1122 has also issued a special public message, urging citizens to maintain discipline, report and immediately contact the emergency helpline 1122 in case of any incident.
Rescue officials also appealed to the public to cooperate with emergency teams to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations remain peaceful, truly reflecting national unity and patriotism.
