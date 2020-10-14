UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Marked Int'l Day For Disaster Risk Reduction

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 marked Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The district emergency Rescue 1122 Service held a ceremony in connection with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Wednesday in Government High school Mian Banda to raise awareness among people about disaster reduction.

Speaking on the occasion, District In-charge of the Rescue 1122 service Sanaullah said the Rescue service Dir Lower was effectively providing services as first responder in different emergency situations.

He said that district Rescue 1122 service also played front line role against Covid-19 pandemic and provided prompt services to patients.

He said the Service was fully geared up with international standard equipment and educated and trained staff on its pool.

He said that medical technicians were available on those ambulances to provide first aid to victims.

He said that Rescue1122 set up different medical camps on the occasion of different incidents to provide service to victims.

