Rescue-1122 marks Defence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) marked the Defence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday.

In this connection, a contingent of Rescue-1122, under the supervision of Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir, visited the grave of Captain Usama Shaheed of Pak Army and laid wreath there.

The rescuers also presented salute and offered "Fateha".

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ehtisham Wahla said that Shuhada were pride of the nation and we will never forget them.

He said that we renew our pledge to present all sacrifices for the defense of Pak land.