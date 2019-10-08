Rescue-1122 marks Disaster Resilience Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 commemorated the Disaster Resilience Day across the province to remember the victims of earthquake disaster of Oct 5, 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the day observance at Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy here on Tuesday, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer prayed for victims and expressed solidarity with the earthquake victims and their families.

He also expressed his sorrow and grief over death of thousands of those people who lost their lives and properties in earthquake 2005. He said that implementation of the Buildings Code of Pakistan, Fire Safety Provisions-2016, notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Programme could help in building disaster resilient communities in the country.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that over 600,000 first aide providers had been trained under the community safety programme to have first aider in every home and connecting them with the core team of Rescue Scouts for developing resilient Punjab.

In order to raise safety awareness among general public District Emergency Officers arranged awareness walks and special activities to observe the Disaster Resilience Day 2019.

Dr Rizwan said that after establishment of Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) teams in Punjab, the Service has significantly raised its capacity to respond to any natural and manmade disasters and major incident as compared to the past.

The DG Rescue expressed his satisfaction over establishment of more than 4,000 Community Emergency Response Teams in all union councils of Punjab and training of over 600,000 volunteer first aiders. He further said although Punjab Emergency Service has rescued over 7.5 million victims of emergencies, but public awareness and community participation is essential to prevent emergencies and for becoming a disaster resilient nation.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Academy, rescue scouts and a large numbers of rescuers.