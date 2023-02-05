UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rescue 1122 organized a Kashmir Solidarity rally here on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally and a large number of rescue officials participated in it.

The rally started from Central Rescue Station Kutchery Road which was, later on, joined by a rally organized by the district administration at Katchehry Chowk.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was also held at Central Rescue 1122 Stationin which special prayers were offered for the freedom movement of theKashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

