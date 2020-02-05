UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 on Wednesday organized a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, Dr Abdur Rahman addressing the seminar said Kashmir is jugular vein and integral part of Pakistan and condemned the Indian lockdown in the occupied valley.

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi also organized a rally from Liaqat Bagh, Rescue Key Point which merged into Liaqat Bagh main rally.

The participants of the rally carrying national and Kashmir flags expressed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

MPA, Ch Muhammad Adnan while addressing the participants of the rally highlighted the atrocities being committed by Indian armed forces in IoK and said the Pakistani nation was standing with the Kashmiris.

Pakistan India Punjab Rawalpindi Bagh Rescue 1122 From

