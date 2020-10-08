UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Marks National Resilience Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Rescue 1122 marked National Resilience day (Oct-8) Thursday and conducted awareness walk and flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 marked National Resilience day (Oct-8) Thursday and conducted awareness walk and flag march.

The day was observed in memoration of 2005 earthquake's injured and deceased persons with pledge that early preparations are necessary to handle any untoward incident.

The awareness walk and flag march was taken out led by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah from Rescue station and culminated at vegetable market.

The participants of the rally prayed for the deceased of Oct-8, 2005 earthquake and expressed sympathy with bereaved families in which they bear huge human and financial loss.

Speaking on this occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 service is available for citizens round the clock.

Rescue 1122 had provided help to 536913 affected people during emergencies so far. He, however said that awareness among masses is necessary for establishing safe society.

He appealed the citizens to get free training about avoiding from any untoward incident and to handle any emergency-like situation from Rescue community safety wing and play their role in maintaining safe society.

Rescue officials, Rescuers and large number of Rescue volunteers participated in the awareness walk.

