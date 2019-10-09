UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Marks 'National Resilience Day'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 observed National Resilience Day across Punjab in memory of the victims of the October 8 earthquake, which devastated the northern part of the country in 2005.

In Rawalpindi, Rescue 1122 carried out different awareness activities including an awareness seminar held at NUML University Islamabad in which demonstration of Rescue activities were demonstrated and also conducted Disaster Awareness Walk in which Rescue Officers and Officials, students of Toddlers Shine school and volunteers of Rescue 1122 take apart.

District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman said that Rescue 1122 was working hard to develop safer communities in which not only Emergency Services even through such Community Safeties & Rescue Trainings general public will also be sensitized and trained on Basic Life Support (BLS), so after getting these trainings they can also be respond to Disasters or Emergencies in their surroundings.

In a statement, DG Rescue Punjab, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties. He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Program can help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

