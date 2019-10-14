UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Marks National Resilience Day

Mon 14th October 2019

Rescue 1122 marks National Resilience Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Upon directions of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer 'National Resilience Day' was commemorated across province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005 in northern areas.

DG Rescue Punjab prayed for victims and expressed his solidarity with Earthquake's victims & their families. He also expressed his sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties in apocalypse earthquake of 2005.

He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Program can help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

In this regard, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman said Rescue 1122 working hard to develop safer communities in which not only Emergency Services even through such Community Safeties & Rescue Trainings general public will also be sensitized and trained on Basic Life Support (BLS), so general public after getting these trainings can also be respond to Disasters or Emergencies in their surroundings.

In Rawalpindi during Disaster Awareness Day activities Rescue 1122 carried out different awareness activities including an awareness seminar held at NUML University Islamabad in which demonstration of Rescue activities was demonstrated by Officials of Rescue 1122 and Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi also conducted Disaster Awareness Walk in which Rescue Officers and Officials, students of Toddlers Shine school and volunteers of Rescue 1122 take apart.

A large number of community members have been sensitized through above mentioned awareness activities by Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi.

