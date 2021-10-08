Rescue 1122 marks National Resilience day aiming at timely preparedness against catastrophes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 observed 'National Resilience day' with an aim to timely preparedness to handle natural calamities in future.

In this connection a rally led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah was taken out from Qazafi chowk to fruits and vegetable market here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, DEO Dr Kaleemullah said that rescue services were available round the clock for masses in case of any emergency without any discrimination. He said that work for reduction in accidents and awareness among masses for establishment of safe society was dire need of the hour.

DEO Rescue stated that a system should be devised to tackle natural calamities with better preparedness.

He appealed the masses to get free training from Rescue community & safety wing to tackle any urgency or natural calamity for making the society safe.

The participants of the rally prayed for the martyrs of 2008 earthquake and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally organized by Rescue 1122 Khanewal was held to mark the day.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the purpose of observing the day was to prepare themselves to avert any mishap or natural calamity.

Rescue community wing organized training sessions at various educational institutions under Pakistan life saver programme.

Rescue safety officer Yasir Raza said that no one can stop natural calamities but financial and human losses could be minimized through effective preventive measures.

Rescuers pledged that they would play their effective role to make country prosperous and stronger.

Later, pamphlets were distributed among citizens to sensitize them about safety from natural calamities.