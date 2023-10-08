Rescue 1122 marks National Resilience Day in commemoration of earthquake victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Rescue 1122 on Sunday marked 'National Resilience Day' in commemoration of martyrs who killed during earthquake on October 8, 2005 with aim that early preparation is necessary to deal with accidents.

An awareness walk and flag march was organized which was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Kaleemullah. Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal, rescuers along with rescue volunteers and civil society also participated in the walk.

The participants prayed for the people who died in the earthquake and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families who suffered loss of lives and properties during natural calamity.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr.

Kaleemullah said that rescue service was available to people in case of emergency without discrimination round the clock.

Rescue 1122 Multan has provided assistance to 4,61,752 emergency victims so far, Dr Kaleem said and added that awareness among masses was essential to establish a safer society and work on accident prevention to develop a system to ensure better preparedness and response to dealt with upcoming untoward incidents through planning.

He urged the citizens to get free training from Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing and implement on establishing resilience communities in order to provide immediate assistance in case of any major accident or tragedy.

