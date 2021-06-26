Rescue 1122 marks 'World Drug Day'

An awareness seminar and walk was organised at Rescue-1122 Central Station on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar and walk was organised at Rescue-1122 Central Station on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal on Saturday said we should cooperate the police to curb drug use.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad was the special guest of the event.

The event was also attended by a large number of journalists, lawyers and civil society including DSP Saddar Saleem Ahmed Rath, DTO Chaudhry Inamul Haq, President Bar, Mirza Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Director Information Khurshid Jilani, Social Welfare Officer Ishtiaq Khan.

DEO Zafar Iqbal gave a briefing on the administrative duties of Rescue-1122.

He also inspected the equipments used during the emergency by the Rescue 1122.

Appreciating the services of Rescue 1122, DPO Faisal Shehzad said that this was an organisation of Punjab which helps the people trapped in any suddenincident and natural calamities.