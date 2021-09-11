Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

A walk was organized in connection with 'World First Aid Day' and to to create awareness among masses about first aid, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A walk was organized in connection with 'World First Aid Day' and to to create awareness among masses about first aid, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that a rally was organized under the special directives of Founder Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer to create awareness among the people about the importance of first aid. The rally was led by Emergency Officer Operation Irfan Yaqoob which was attended by a large number of rescue officers and officials. The rally started from Rescue-1122 Central Station Kutchery Road and ended at Alama Iqbal Chowk.

The purpose of the rally was to highlight the importance of first aid to the people so that they could save lives by providing first aid before the rescuers arrived.

Later, addressing the seminar at Rescue Central Station Kutchery Road, Emergency Officer Operation Irfan Yaqoob highlighted the importance of first aid. He said that being as a citizen, we should all get first aid training.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Rescue-1122 was working day and night in the service of the people but in order to reduce the death rate in accidents, it was necessary to get first aid training so that we can work together make society safer.