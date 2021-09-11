UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Marks World First Aid Day

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:24 PM

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

A walk was organized in connection with 'World First Aid Day' and to to create awareness among masses about first aid, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A walk was organized in connection with 'World First Aid Day' and to to create awareness among masses about first aid, here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that a rally was organized under the special directives of Founder Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer to create awareness among the people about the importance of first aid. The rally was led by Emergency Officer Operation Irfan Yaqoob which was attended by a large number of rescue officers and officials. The rally started from Rescue-1122 Central Station Kutchery Road and ended at Alama Iqbal Chowk.

The purpose of the rally was to highlight the importance of first aid to the people so that they could save lives by providing first aid before the rescuers arrived.

Later, addressing the seminar at Rescue Central Station Kutchery Road, Emergency Officer Operation Irfan Yaqoob highlighted the importance of first aid. He said that being as a citizen, we should all get first aid training.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Rescue-1122 was working day and night in the service of the people but in order to reduce the death rate in accidents, it was necessary to get first aid training so that we can work together make society safer.

Related Topics

World Punjab Road All From

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

55 minutes ago
 Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film f ..

Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film fest

50 seconds ago
 DRCs resolve 1,072 cases during last year: CCPO

DRCs resolve 1,072 cases during last year: CCPO

51 seconds ago
 Afghanistan to Have No Head-of-State Representatio ..

Afghanistan to Have No Head-of-State Representation at UNGA Session - List of Sp ..

53 seconds ago
 25 more die of Corona in KP, 476 new cases reporte ..

25 more die of Corona in KP, 476 new cases reported

32 minutes ago
 Ronaldo opens the scoring on Man Utd return

Ronaldo opens the scoring on Man Utd return

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.