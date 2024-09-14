Rescue 1122 Marks World First Aid Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer commemorated World First Aid Day with the Rescue Scouts and rescuers, reaffirming his commitment to making Pakistan a “nation of lifesavers”.
He shared these thoughts while addressing a ceremony at the Command & Control Centre in Lahore on the occasion of World First Aid Day. He emphasised that Rescue Scouts can play a vital role in saving lives by providing first aid as first responders from the community before specialized emergency services arrive.
On the direction of the Secretary ESD, World First Aid Day was commemorated in all districts of Punjab to raise awareness about the importance of first aid, particularly bleeding control and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). All District Emergency Officers were directed to observe World First Aid Day week from September 10th to 14th, with the goal of training as many Rescue Scouts as possible in CPR and bleeding control. A central ceremony was held at the Command & Control Centre, Lahore in which a large number of Rescue Scouts, social activists, NGOs, rescuers and the general public participated.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasised the importance of a lifesaver and first aider in every home. He said that emergency services like Rescue 1122 require at least 8 to 10 minutes to respond to any emergency while in the case of cardiac arrest, brain damage or brain trauma starts after 4 minutes which can only be prevented by performing quality CPR by a trained “lifesaver”.
He explained that Rescue 1122 has provided timely emergency services to 15.6 million emergency victims since inception of service. Furthermore, the founder of Rescue 1122 Pakistan, Dr. Rizwan Naseer appealed the general public, especially the youth, to become part of Rescue 1122's life-saving mission by getting CPR training and certification by simply downloading Pak Life Saver app. He said that the practical exercises after initial on-line training can be done from any nearby rescue station. He appealed the students of colleges and universities to join hand with Rescue 1122 as “lifesaver” to save lives in emergencies and disaster.
