Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Saturday marked the World First Aid Day with the theme "First Aider in Every Home" in all districts of Punjab

In this regard, central ceremony regarding the World First Aid was organised at the Lahore Rescue Command & Control Centre to highlight importance of the First Aider in every home for to timely provision of first aid in case of any emergency.

Addressing the ceremony, Rescue-1122 DG briefed the participants about the importance of the First Aid Day and the First Aid training by giving example of rescue operations in which timely first aid had been provided to 7.

3 million victims of emergencies since the inception of the PES.

He said that the Service had also launched the First Aider at every home programme at the start of 2019 and imparted training to first aiders in all union councils of Punjab. He also emphasised preparedness of community regarding First Aid for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters.

Earlier, the head of community, safety and information, Deeba Shahnaz, briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that about half million of community members had been trained as the First Aider across Punjab under the programme. Out of them, 160,817 were female community first aiders in Punjab.