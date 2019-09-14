UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Marks World First Aid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Saturday marked the World First Aid Day with the theme "First Aider in Every Home" in all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Saturday marked the World First Aid Day with the theme "First Aider in Every Home" in all districts of Punjab.

In this regard, central ceremony regarding the World First Aid was organised at the Lahore Rescue Command & Control Centre to highlight importance of the First Aider in every home for to timely provision of first aid in case of any emergency.

Addressing the ceremony, Rescue-1122 DG briefed the participants about the importance of the First Aid Day and the First Aid training by giving example of rescue operations in which timely first aid had been provided to 7.

3 million victims of emergencies since the inception of the PES.

He said that the Service had also launched the First Aider at every home programme at the start of 2019 and imparted training to first aiders in all union councils of Punjab. He also emphasised preparedness of community regarding First Aid for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters.

Earlier, the head of community, safety and information, Deeba Shahnaz, briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that about half million of community members had been trained as the First Aider across Punjab under the programme. Out of them, 160,817 were female community first aiders in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore World Punjab 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago

African leaders laud Mugabe at state funeral in di ..

3 minutes ago

Unfinished 271-run stand between centurions Sami a ..

11 minutes ago

Drug seller, proclaimed offender held in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders 100pc implementation ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make B ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.