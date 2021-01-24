UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Medical Camp Continue In Malam Jabba

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

MALAM JABBA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) , Jan 24 (APP)::Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmad said that both male and female personnel have been deployed in the Medical camp of the Rescue 1122 in scenic skiing resort Malam Jabba, District Swat.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmad told this to media men during his visit to inspect the camp.He said the Rescue 1122 medical camp was underway at Snow Festival in Swat Malam Jabba. He said that so far first aid has been provided to 136 persons on the spot and Rescue 1122 was providing services in the ongoing sports activities across the province.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122, more women medical staff have been deployed there to ensure provision of medical services in ongoing sports activities, wherein players both male and female, local and foreign tourists, across the country are there. He said, rescue stations are being set up in phases in recreational and tourist places in collaboration with the provincial government.

